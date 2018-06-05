Discovered a great actor while working with Dhanush: Ken Scott

Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) Filmmaker Ken Scott says he discovered a great actor while working with Indian artiste Dhanush for the film "Extraordinary journey of Fakir".

"When I worked with Dhanush I discovered a great actor and an amazing personality, and it was a great experience during the Paris premiere and the press screenings to realize that the French audience and media felt the same about him, and experienced the same delight and sense of wonder watching Dhanush in our film as I had directing it," Scott said in a statement.

The film received a standing ovation during its premiere in France in May.

"The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir" is based on a novel by Romain Puertolas titled "The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Who Got Trapped in an Ikea Wardrobe". It was shot in India, France, Italy and Libya.

It also stars Berenice Bejo, Barkhad Abdi, Erin Moriarty and Abel Jafri.

