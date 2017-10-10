Disney India to bring 'Aladdin' as Broadway-style musical

Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) The magic carpet for a Broadway-style musical based on "Aladdin" is set to be rolled out by Disney India in the summer of 2018, officials said on Tuesday.

After scoring a hit with the "Beauty And The Beast" musical in Mumbai and Delhi, Disney India has announced that it is bringing the tale of "Aladdin" alive on stage, promising that it will be filled with magic and comedy. It will be executed through a licensing model, read a statement.

The production banner along with the licencee will bring on board the best of local talent for the Indian production of "Aladdin", whose characters Jafar, Jasmine and Aladdin are well-known to Disney fans.

"We feel 'Aladdin' has a universal appeal and the musical will bring the magical story alive, making it truly memorable for our audiences here," said Vikrant Pawar, Head - Live Entertainment and Local Content Studio, Disney India.

"Our endeavour has always been to develop world-class entertainment that is locally relevant," Pawar added.

Originally produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, the show features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken, lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman, three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice.

In 2015, the "Beauty and the Beast" stage musical mesmerised the audience in Season I (2015) and Season II (2016) with local talent, stunning sets and breathtaking performances.

Auditions for "Aladdin are now open.

