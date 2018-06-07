Disney's 'Aladdin' musical to reach Delhi in July

New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) After getting a successful opening in Mumbai, Disney India's Broadway-style musical based on "Aladdin" will premiere here in July.

Online entertainment ticketing platform BookMyShow is the producer with exclusive rights for the Indian production of the show.

The show will premiere in Delhi on July 6 at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, read a statement to IANS.

The musical is inspired by Disney's original Broadway production that is playing in London, Tokyo, Hamburg and is on tour in Australia. The story of "Aladdin" has been re-imagined and developed by Indian talent to make it locally relevant, without losing the original essence of the Broadway show.

"Disney's 'Aladdin' has universal appeal and continues to inspire audiences of all ages. At Disney, we are always looking for opportunities to bring these great stories to life for our Indian fans," said Vikrant Pawar, Head Live Entertainment and Local Content Studio, Disney India.

The Indian production of the musical boasts of extravagant sets depicting 14 locations, 450 lavish costumes, a flying magic carpet, beautifully choreographed sequences, and many special effects.

At the helm of the Indian production are Shruti Sharma (director), Shampa Gopikrishna and Bertwin D'Souza (choreographers), Varsha Jain (production designer), Gaviin Miguel (costume designer), Dhruv Ghanekar (music director) and Suzane D'Mello (vocal coach).

Sharma is excited about starting another chapter in Delhi.

"After receiving an overwhelming response in Mumbai, we are now excited to bring this mesmerising musical to Delhi. It promises to be an unforgettable experience where the audiences will be instantly transported to the magical world of Agrabah.

"The show, with its talented cast, is a visual spectacle packed with tremendous high energy dance, drama, music and magic to appeal to audiences of all age groups," she added.

The story is staged by over 50 performers, including Siddharth Menon (Aladdin), Taaruk Raina (Aladdin), Kira Narayanan (Jasmine), Mantra (Genie), Roshan Abbas (Jafar) and Vikrant Chaturvedi (Jafar).

"After a fantastic opening season in Mumbai, we are delighted to bring our first theatrical production to Delhi. It is an extravagant visual feast, filled with music, joy, and loads of theatrical magic and cannot be missed", said Ashish Hemrajani, founder and CEO, BookMyShow.

The tickets for the show will go live on BookMyShow from June 9.

Originally produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, the show features music by Tony Award and eight time Oscar winner Alan Menken, lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman and three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice.

In 2015, the "Beauty and the Beast" stage musical mesmerised the audience with its Season I (2015) and Season II (2016) that had local talent.

