DJ Alvaro excited about India gig

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) Dutch DJ Alvaro says he is excited about performing in India at the upcoming musical getaway Zoomapalooza in Bengaluru.

Self-drive car rental company Zoomcar is organising the event on September 16 at Magnum Arena Ground, read a statement.

"We are very excited to be in India and perform. Also, we get an opportunity to play amazing mixes from our collections," Alvaro, whose real name is Jasper Helderman, said.

"Bengaluru being the 'city of music' and 'art' this would create high-energy and it's a great feeling to see so many people enjoying the music," he added.

At the event, audiences can also engage in various experiences like grape stomping, soap football, mechanical bull and zorbing. Along with Alvaro, Thomas Gold will also be headlining the event.

--IANS

