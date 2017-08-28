DJ Mumdance to perform in India in September

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) London-based DJ Mumdance is scheduled to play in India in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru next month as part of his Asia tour.

DJ Mumdance will travel to Mumbai on September 21, New Delhi on September 22 and to Bengaluru on September 23 as part of Wild City's Various Artists, a series that will introduce modern music's most imaginative and original DJs and producers to the Indian audiences, read a statement.

Also a producer and record label owner, the DJ specialises in techno, grime and experimental music.

Before India, DJ Mumdance will be going to Manila on September 9, Beijing on September 14, Seoul on September 15, Shanghai on September 16 and Tokyo on Sept 17.

DJ Mumdance last came to India for Magnetic Fields in 2015.

