Documentary to tell 'untold story' on surgical strikes

Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) A documentary titled "Surgical Strikes: An Untold Story" will pour out the details on the cross-LoC surgical strikes by the Indian Army in 2016.

Terrorists from Pakistan attacked a military base in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir on September 18, 2016, leaving 19 Indian soldiers dead. Eleven days later, the Indian Army retaliated with a surgical strike, heightening India-Pakistan tensions.

HISTORY TV18 will air the documentary, which will tell the true story of the secret operation with dramatic recreations and first-person accounts of key decision makers in the government, the military top brass and the Special Forces operatives who led the strikes, read a statement from the channel/

The programme will also feature Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor to the Government of India, Manohar Parrikar, Former Defence Minister and General Dalbir Singh, Former Chief of Army Staff among others, shedding light on how the drama unfolded.

It will air on January 22.

--IANS

ks/rb/vm