Doesn't seem fair for our kids to be exposed to media glare: Soha Ali Khan

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) Her family's children - from her own daughter Inaaya to nephew Taimur -- are always followed by the paparazzi. Actress-author Soha Ali Khan says she doesn't find it fair.

"We understand public scrutiny is part of the job but that is a call we took for ourselves not our children, so it doesn't seem fair for them to be exposed to the media glare," Soha told IANS in an e-mail interview when asked about her take on constant media attention on Inaaya, Taimur and other star children.

"I honestly think it's too much especially for Taimur... It's all normal for him but childhood is about innocence and he shouldn't be robbed of that. He has a right to his privacy and that needs to be respected by the media," added the actress, who is the daughter of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and legendary cricketer and former India captain Mansoor Ali Khan 'Tiger' Pataudi.

Soha, who is married to actor Kunal Kemmu, gave birth to their daughter in September 2017. It has been life-changing.

"Inaaya has made me evolve as a person - my world has changed forever and my priorities have changed. She is now the focus and everything else comes after her. I have never been around children growing up as I am the youngest in my family so I have never really had to care for anyone else until now.

"It teaches you responsibility and humility. It's the most awe-inspiring feeling to be a mother. I love it and I am often overwhelmed by it too but there's no going back and there's no wanting to go back either," she said.

The actress has partnered with beauty company Bio Oil for their forthcoming campaign #UnstretchedJourney for Mother's Day, which falls on Sunday. The brand has created a series of digital videos with some celebrity influencers around the concept of #UnstretchedJourney, which translates to a hurdle-free journey for the mom-to-be with others around her making an extra effort to make her comfortable.

So who made Soha's journey an unstretched one?

"Kunal is the person I would like to thank for constantly being there. For being such a supportive and caring husband. For looking after me when I wasn't feeling well, for telling me I looked more beautiful than I ever have even when I knew that wasn't true, for rubbing my feet when I was tired, for calming me down when I was freaking out and for patiently riding out my more turbulent moods!

"He walked that extra mile and went out of his comfort to erase stretches of inhibitions," said Soha, who received a positive response for her portrayal in films like "Rang De Basanti", "Khoya Khoya Chand", "Tum Mile" and "Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns".

Soha said that as parents, Kunal and she want be the "right influence" for their daughter.

"We want to teach by example not by words or advice - be the person I want her to be, exhibit the values I want her to emulate," she said.

