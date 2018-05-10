Doing musical composition of Babuji's poems: Amitabh Bachchan

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been reciting poems of his poet father Harivansh Rai Bachchan on public platforms since long, but going a step further, the actor has now decided to do the musical composition of his father's poems.

"The album is likely to be released in a month's time," Bachchan told reporters in Mumbai on Thursday.

He was interacting with the media, along with Rishi Kapoor, Jimit Trivedi, director Umesh Shukla and writer Saumya Shukla, after the success of their recently released film "102 Not Out".

Bachchan turned lyricist and composer for "Badumba" song that features in his latest release. When asked whether he would compose more songs going ahead, he said: "When we were shooting later part of the film, I told Umesh that we are missing a happy song in the film and therefore, the younger generation will not come to see it.

"As Umesh said there is no space for such song in the film, I said I will compose one song. When Umesh listened to the composition, he really liked it and that's how it came about."

The "Piku" actor said he had always been fond of music. "So, I am working on a subject very diligently... I want to compose poems of Babuji (Harivansh Rai Bachchan) and I want to sing it in same 'sur' he would do by adding some music to it."

Big B also revealed that his father's famous poem "Madhushala" was already recorded. "We have recorded 'Madhushala' that I will present probably in a month. There are lots of other poems which we are working on.

"I am doing this because I feel today's young generation doesn't have much interest in literature, poetry and reading... If we can dress it up properly with music, the audience might like."

When asked about the reaction of his family members after they watched "102 Not Out", he said: "Every family member saw the film. My children really liked it. Madam (Jaya Bachchan) has always been critical and has a quiet approach on my work.

"Most of the time she doesn't give her opinion, but this time she said something weird...that timing of this film is apt because lots of big fantasy movies like 'Avengers' from Hollywood are releasing in India. But this small film will create a certain kind of place in audience's heart, and I think she said it right (laughs)."

Bachchan will be seen next in "Thugs of Hindostan". It will be an action-adventure, written and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and will have Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles.

It is scheduled for release on Diwali day -- November 7, 2018.

- IANS

iv/nir