Don't do films which are commercially viable, says Sushant

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) He made his Bollywood debut as a cricket fanatic in "Kai Po Che!", essayed a detective in "Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!" and also brought alive India's most celebrated new-age cricketer - M.S. Dhoni - on the silver screen. Actor Sushant Singh Rajput says he doesn't play characters which are easy to portray.

"When I know that a certain film is commercially viable and the character can be easily done by me then I don't do these kind of films at all. I always want to challenge myself with each of my film as an actor. It used to happen with me in 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!' and 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' that I won't be able to pull it off and that same feeling I had before doing 'Raabta' as well," Sushant said.

He added: "When I heard that I am doing two characters which are completely different from each other then I was game for it."

Talking about the film, he said: "I don't believe in re-incarnation, so for me at least the story has to be so good that I can't deviate from my seat for three hours and when I heard this script, I forgot whether I believe in re-incarnation or not."

The actor feels it's not about the film but about how the story is told.

"When we were working on it, we already knew what each character is but at the same time we were exploring lot of things and that gives immense satisfaction and whole new experience as an actor," he said.

Sushant also spoke about his working relationship with his co-star Kriti Sanon.

"I am not filmy. Kriti likes to talk a lot and I like to listen so it's great combination and other than that we both are complete foodies," he said.

Asked about any pressure relating to the box office figures of 'Raabta', Sushant said: "The amount which film collects is not related with me and my acting abilities. I feel, If I, with all my skills, honesty and professionalism part of already a good story then I can add value but if story is not working then me, being in the film and my previous film collecting Rs 130 crores doesn't mean anything"

-- IANS

iv/dc/bg