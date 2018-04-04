I don't forget how hard it was to get work: Actor Domhnall Gleeson

New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) Domhnall Gleeson has worked on films like "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows", "The Revenant", "Star Wars" and "Mother!" -- and forthcoming film "Peter Rabbit". But the Irish actor says there was a time when he faced trouble finding work, and his hardship makes him realise how lucky he is.

Gleeson found it "interesting" to be asked about how he looks back at his struggle when he spoke to IANS over phone from Los Angeles in an India exclusive interview.

"It is an interesting question. But I don't know how I do that. I don't spend too much time looking back. I just know that I am happy where I am at the moment, and that I am lucky to be working with people who I get to work with," he said.

Gleeson's movie journey began with the 2004 Oscar-winning short film "Six Shooter". He followed the act by getting associated with big film franchises like "Harry Potter" and "Star Wars". He has also featured in "About Time", "Unbroken", "Never Let Me Go", "Goodbye Christopher Robin" and "Ex Machina".

The actor says "every now and then I remember that there was a time when I didn't get to do that and it was hard to get work".

"I just know that I am very lucky," added Gleeson, who has written and directed some projects and also got acclaim for playing "The Lieutenant of Inishmore".

In Sony Pictures Animation's "Peter Rabbit", he is seen as clumsy Thomas McGregor. "Peter Rabbit" is being brought to India by Sony Pictures. It will release in the country on April 6.

Directed by Will Gluck, the film is based on the classic tale by Beatrix Potter about Peter Rabbit and his family.

The film narrates the adventures that Peter Rabbit (voiced by James Corden) and his sisters Flopsy, Mopsy and Cotton-Tail (Margot Robbie, Elizabeth Debicki and Daisy Ridley) undergo to reclaim their home. It highlights the tussle between humans and animals.

Gleeson says he was introduced to the classic tale as prep for the project.

"I had not read the book while growing up. So, my early memories of the story is reading it as the prep of the movie, which is a strange thing to do for a 34-year-old man."

The actor also praised the director for paying attention to each detail.

"Will paid attention to what the original stories (were)... The film is looking back at the stories, and making it acceptable and exciting for kids for today," he said.

Along with entertainment, Gleeson said the project revolves around several messages.

"The message is about being inclusive, being open to other people and learning from your mistakes as well," he said, asserting that great attention was given to including the messages without taking away the fun factor for children.

On the film front, the actor is also working on supernatural thriller "The Little Stranger".

(Sugandha Rawal can be contacted at sugandha.r@ians.in)

--IANS

sug/rb/vm