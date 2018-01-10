Don't own or rent any apartment in Paris: Mallika Sherawat

Mumbai, Jan 10 (IANS) Actress Mallika Sherawat has debunked rumours about being thrown out from her flat in Paris for failing to pay rent and says that she does not own an apartment nor has rented one.

"I have said it before and I am saying it again, I do not own or rent any apartment in Paris! I have been in Los Angeles and India since last eight months," Mallika tweeted on Wednesday morning.

"I do not live in Paris, please do not spread false rumours!" she added.

It was reported that a court in France has ordered that Mallika be evicted from an apartment in a posh part of Paris for failing to pay the rent.

As per the report, the court has ordered the Bollywood actress and her French husband Cyrille Auxenfans to pay Rs 59,826,30 (78,787 euros) rent. The court also gave the go-ahead for their furniture to be seized.

