Drishyam Films launches music channel

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Production house Drishyam Films has launched its music channel Drishyam Play with the track "Khidki" composed by Amit Trivedi.

"Khidki" will be featured in Drishyam Films' upcoming project "Rukh" and has been sung by Mohan Kannan.

"The song is an uplifting melody that talks of the small opportunities in life. It can be a beautiful morning or a fresh breeze of air that is knocking on your window. All you have to do is open it and welcome the positivity," Trivedi said in a statement.

Thrilled with the collaboration with Drishyam Play, Trivedi added: "This is a great initiative by Drishyam team to promote fresh music, melodies and writing. It's a great platform for an artist to express himself as there is complete freedom to experiment with the music."

Manish Mundra, the founder and promoter of Drishyam Play, wants the platform to break away from stereotypical mainstream music and "bridge the gap between talented musicians/lyricists/vocalists and meaningful cinema".

"We are very happy to start off our venture with such brilliant musicians such as Amit and Mohan and are really looking forward to what the audience has to say about the song," he added.

"Rukh" has been directed by Atanu Mukherjee starring Manoj Bajpayee. It is slated to release across India on October 27.

--IANS

