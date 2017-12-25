Dwayne Johnson brushes up his cricket knowledge

New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANS) Dwayne Johnson loves his Indian fans and their obsession for cricket. The Hollywood actor says he would love to get on the field and try his hand at the sport some day.

As part of a promotional activity for his forthcoming film "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle", Johnson spoke about cricket in a video, read a statement.

"I believe you have to play the game before the game plays you. I am very grateful that I have millions of fans in India who have seen me in multiple avatars over the years, and today I am going to step into one that deals with the national obsession that is cricket," Johnson said in the video.

"As an adventure, I am setting off into the unknown... It is one sport that I would love to try at some point," he added.

The video was played on Star Sports on Sunday during the India v/s Sri Lanka final T20 match, and later shared on social media.

In the video, Johnson, who has worked with Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra in "Baywatch", is also seen trying to understand the umpire signals, and guess the cricket terms.

When he couldn't get the answer right for the out signal, the actor said: "I have got a lot to learn, just bear with me India. I am learning the game."

On the film front, Johnson is looking forward to "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle", a sequel to "Jumanji", which featured late Robin Williams.

In "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle", a group of high school students gets lost in the jungle after laying their hands on a video game console featuring a version of the game Jumanji.

The movie also stars Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Bobby Cannavale, Nick Jonas, Alex Wolff, Madison Iseman, Ser'Darius Blain and Morgan Turner. Sony Pictures Entertainment is releasing the film, helmed by Jake Kasdan, in India on Friday.

