EDM artiste Kygo to go on three-city India tour

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Norwegian electronic dance music (EDM) artiste Kygo will embark on a maiden three-city India tour with Sunburn Arena, organisers announced on Wednesday.

Kygo will travel to Hyderabad (November 24), Delhi (November 25) and Mumbai (November 26). The tickets go live on Thursday on bookmyshow.com, read a statement.

Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll aka KYGO, has gone from bedroom producer to one of the most hyped electronic artists of recent times. He has his own genre of music -- Tropical house.

Karan Singh, Global CEO, Sunburn said: "KYGO is an artist like no other. Changing the dynamics of EDM festivals and giving it a multi sensory experience, we are curating a one of a kind arena tour that will bring to life an unparalleled live music experience for all attendees."

KYGO has worked with names like U2, Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran to name a few and has had sell out shows in North America and Europe as well as headline performances at festivals including Tomorrow World and Findings.

KYGO signed a worldwide recording deal with Sony Music Entertainment in September.

He garnered international attention with his remix of the track "I See Fire" by Sheeran and his single "Firestone". Kygo has since released several singles, such as "Stole the Show", "Here for you", "Stay" and "It Ain't Me", which have debuted on several international charts.

He made history at the Rio Olympics, when he became the first house music producer to perform at an Olympics closing ceremony.

--IANS

rb/dc/dg