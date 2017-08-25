Ehsaan Noorani calls working with Shankar, Loy spiritual

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) After completing 21 years of being a part of hugely successful group Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, musician Ehsaan Noorani says the journey has been "long, fun, educational, inspirational and spiritual".

"It's been long, it's been fun, and it's been educational, inspirational and spiritual. It's a long process. It's very difficult for three people to stay together," Noorani told IANS over an email while he was shooting for a promo for the third edition of "Renault KWID presents The Stage 3".

"People can't keep marriages after so long in today's day and age. It's been full of ups and downs. We have our differences but at the end of it when we see the bigger picture there is a lot more to a partnership than just music," he added.

The group, which also comprises Shankar Mahadevan and Loy Mendonsa, have composed music for films like "Dil Dhadakne Do", "My Name is Khan" and "Rock On!!". They are now working on the music of "Thugs of Hindostan", which stars Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan.

Noorani will soon be seen on the judging panel of "Renault KWID presents The Stage 3", a music reality show for English singing talent in India. It will air on Colors Infinity channel.

