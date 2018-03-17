'Ek Ladki Ko...' has an amazing script: Juhi Chawla

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Actress Juhi Chawla says her upcoming film "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga" has an amazing script.

Juhi attended the 'Women Of India Festival 2018', organised by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, along with Madhoo Shah, Pankaja Munde, Tanuja, Tanisha Mukerji and Jackie Shroff here on Friday.

"I am returning to the silver screen. Each time, whenever I feature in a film, the media terms it as my comeback. Now, I am working in 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga' which is produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and it is being directed by Shelly Dhar Chopra.

"It has an amazing script. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Rajkumamr Rao. So, this is one film that I am looking forward to this year. We are still shooting for the film and by the end of this year, we will be able to release it," she said.

Juhi urged the Mumbai citizens to attend the Women of India Festival 2018, where organic products are being sold.

The Maharashtra government has imposed a ban on the use of plastic.

Asked about it, Juhi said: "I am very happy and thankful to the Maharashtra government that finally they decided to impose a ban on the use of plastic. I think we should co-operate with the government on this ban.

"Use of plastic is injurious to animals, rivers, lakes and sea, so we should curb its use."

Since Juhi is a co-owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders, she was asked about the cricket tournament's upcoming season.

She said: "I feel anxiety during the matches of IPL and in each match, my heart rate keeps fluctuating. So, I am excited but at the same time feeling nervous for IPL."

Jacqueline turns nutritionist for her MMA team

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been giving nutrition advice to her Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) team Delhi Heroes for the grand finale of the "MTV Super Fight League".

They will battle it out against Salim Suleiman's team UP Nawabs.

"Nutrition plays a very important role when you're an MMA fighter and now that we are in the finals, this is a huge aspect. We curated a special diet called the 7 Day Miracle Diet since a lot of the Indian MMA fighters lack nourishment," Jacqueline said in a statement.

"There's a lot of focus on carbohydrates, nitrate rich liquids and proteins. MMA is a sport that competes based on weight and fighters are always in a catabolic state. It's really tough to make strength, endurance and power goals if they aren't getting enough calories.

"But if an MMA fighter isn't the right weight, he doesn't fight so a lot of focus on personal discipline as well to ensure there aren't many cheat days," she added.

The finale of the mixed martial arts tournament will be held on Saturday.

Super Fight League, a mixed martial arts tournament, promoted by Bill Dosanjh and British professional boxer Amir Khan, has seen celebrity support from co-owners like Ajay Devgn, Randeep Hooda, Jacqueline, Arbaaz Khan and Tiger Shroff.

Season two of the league started on February 9, and the finale will be held at the MTV SFL Arena, Famous Studios.

