Ekta Kapoor, Alankrita Shrivastava reunite for woman-centric film

Mumbai, Jan 9 (IANS) After creating quite an impact with "Lipstick Under My Burkha", producer Ekta Kapoor and director Alankrita Shrivastava have joined hands for another project that will centered around women.

Ekta is glad to work with Shrivastava again to tell "some more path-breaking and hugely entertaining stories".

"Alankrita's style of filmmaking is bold, entertaining and asks all the right questions to our society. I'm only too glad we're reuniting to tell some more path breaking and hugely entertaining stories together. The Lipstick rebellion thus continues," Ekta said in a statement.

The project is under scripting at the moment. Casting is underway, and all the other details related to the project have been kept under wraps.

Shrivastava said: "I'm really excited about collaborating with Ekta Kapoor and Balaji for my next film. I think it needs courage and a certain risk-taking ability to back films like the ones I want to make. And I'm so glad to have found a brave producer and presenter in Ekta.

"The future is female, and I think more women collaborating is the change that we need to see. Not just in India, but the world over."

Ekta was the presenter of Prakash Jha's production "Lipstick Under My Burkha" -- which struggled for certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) earlier this year over its sexual scenes and abusive words.

The film, featuring Ratna Pathak Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ahana Kumra and Plabita Borthakur, was later cleared for a theatrical release by the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT). It opened in India in July last year.

