Elizabeth Debicki doesn't plan her film career

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki says she has never been good at planning her film career, and likes to go with the flow.

"I have never been very good at planning what film roles I want to do next. I was lucky that I played very different characters last year and they were really challenging in different ways," Debicki told IANS.

"But I am also a theatre actor and I know what roles I want to play in theatre. There are lots of role in literature that I want to tackle. But in films, I see what comes around the corner next," she added.

Debicki entered showbiz in 2011 with a small role in "A Few Best Men".

She has taken up diverse and varied roles to prove her mettle as an actor -- be it her role as the evil Ayesha in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2", brief appearance as a friend of the female protagonist in "The Great Gatsby", riding instructor Mrs. G in powerful sexual abuse drama "The Tale" to the light-hearted movie "Peter Rabbit".

"Peter Rabbit" is based on the classic tale by Beatrix Potter about Peter Rabbit and his family. Also starring Domhnall Gleeson and Rose Byrne, the film is being brought to India by Sony Pictures. It will release in the country on April 6.

Debicki says the movie is excellent.

"I have watched it and I thought the animation is amazing. I watched it in cinema with a bunch of kids and they loved it. They just thought it was hilarious and it was really beautiful to see that," she added.

