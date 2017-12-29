Elli finds Akshay Kumar a brave actor

Mumbai, Dec 29 (IANS) Actress Elli AvrRam considers Akshay Kumar to be a brave actor for doing socially relevant films.

Akshay, who is now being associated with movies that have patriotism as the theme, will soon be seen on the big screen in the film "Padman", which will focus on menstrual hygiene.

He is also a judge on the comedy reality show, "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge".

During the show, Akshay interacted with the audience and spoke about the film's subject.

"

"I want to congratulate Akshay for being the brave actor that he is and taking up to making a movie on a subject like this. When I came to India, I was told to never talk about my menstrual cycle in open because it was a taboo," Elli said in a statement.

"But with 'Padman' coming up' I'm glad that this conversation will now be a topic of discussion and society will be more open about it," added the actress of Swedish Greek origin.

The finale of "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" will be aired on Star Plus this weekend.

