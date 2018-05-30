I enjoy doing comedy: Rehaan Roy

"I love and enjoy doing comedy. I did comedy in a Bengali show called 'Ogo Bodhu Sundori'. I want to do comedy in Hindi television show or Bollywood movies. I would love to be part of stand-up comedy too," Rehaan said in a statement.

He is currently seen playing an NRI in the show "Agnifera".

"Playing NRI has not been tough for me as my character is someone who lived abroad but is very close to India and loves India. But yes, when it comes to looks and attitude, I tried to give it a bit of western touch (with the help of my creative team) so that it matches the character. Overall, I enjoy playing Abhimanyu.

"It's a positive role. I love playing positive roles but sometimes I enjoy playing characters with grey shades too as there are more opportunities to explore your acting ability."

Abhishek Malik to romance Sara Khan in 'Bitchy Bee'

Actor Abhishek Malik will be seen opposite actress Sara Khan in the web show "Bitchy Bee".

"Sara and I are good friends. It will be fun working with her. I was offered the show and the time I read the script, I couldn't say no to it. All of us have a 'bitchy' side.

"People for the first time will see me doing bold stuff on screen," Abhishek, known for TV shows like "Chhal-Sheh Aur Maat" and "Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan", said in a statement.

Sara is also excited to work with him.

"We are happy to find an actor who is talented and good looking too for our show. People will enjoy watching his bitchy side," she said.

Devoleena recreates 'Ajeeb dastan hai yeh'

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee of "Saath Nibhana Saathiya" fame has recreated the classic song "Ajeeb dastan hai yeh", which was originally sung by melody queen Lata Mangeshkar.

"'Ajeeb dastan...' is one of my favourite songs. Now I have officially sung it as my single," Devoleena said in a statement.

She has also featured in the video of the song.

