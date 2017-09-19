Has been an enriching experience: Pallavi Mohan on her fashion journey

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Designer Pallavi Mohan, who is now an established name in the fashion Industry with a decade of experience, says that she doesnt want to recall any phase as a downfall and for her, the journey has been enriching.

"I really do not recall any phase as a downfall, it has been an enriching journey," Mohan, who has opened her flagship store in the Capital, told IANS.

She started as the creative force behind the "Made in India" label for Magnolia Martinique in 2005. As the design director there, she has been instrumental in working with international brands like Roberto Cavalli, Jean Paul Gaultier, Juicy Couture and Alice and Olivia amongst many others.

In 2007, the designer launched her label "Not So Serious" in India and has been displaying collections that merge western sensibilities with Indian ethos. Interesting mix of colours and combination of mix media with feminine sensibility is the essence of her label.

Her brand "Not So Serious" later made debut in 2009 with Autumn /Winter 2009 collection at a fashion week in Capital, organised by Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI).

She has also participated in several fashion events that took place in Paris and New York.

Talking about her journey, she said: "The journey has been an interesting and a challenging one having not studied in India. I was a newcomer and I did not have a support system or friends from the fashion industry. Usually people are known to each other in the fashion circuit so to start with but I never had any of that."

She added that it was a bit challenging to establish herself in the industry.

"My colour palette mostly revolves around the subtle pastel tones and it has always been like that from the beginning. Now it is nice to see that people are accepting the nude colour palette and this has helped me to believe in my vision and myself more than before.

"Also with the flagship store opening, it has definitely given me an edge. People have given very good reviews of the store and the new festive collection. The response has been amazing especially for the kidswear collection that I recently launched with the store. The whole experience has been very humbling for me," she said.

With her first flagship store to her credit, she now plans couple of Not So Serious stores in India and internationally.

"By 2020, we are looking to establish six stores but our prime focus would be on the Indian market," she said.

--IANS

nv/vm