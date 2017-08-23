EVC returns for fifth edition

Mumbai, Aug 23 (IANS) Enchanted Valley Carnival (EVC), a multi-genre music and camping festival, is returning for its fifth edition. It is set to take place on December 16-17 at Aamby Valley City, Lonavala.

The festival gives its patrons camping experience called 'Enchanted Village' while grooving to the beats of various genres of music.

The adventure zone will be back with some adrenalin pumping sport activities along with the gastronomical experience at 'Culinarium' with distinguished restaurants, bistros and local eateries.

Devraj Sanyal, Managing Director and CEO of Universal Music Group India and South Asia, said in a statement: "Anyone who listens to any form of music will have something to look forward to and I truly believe that's what makes our fan-base larger and stronger each year."

Shoven Shah, Founder EVC and Director Twisted Entertainment (M) Pvt Ltd, has promised there will be some "massive artiste announcements coming up soon".

Over the years, EVC has witnessed globally renowned artistes like Flo Rida, David Guetta, Fatboy Slim, Alan Walker and Taio Cruz, along with Indian artistes such as Arijit Singh, Badshah, Papon, Arjun Kanungo and DJ Chetas offering an eclectic musical experience of different genres.

--IANS

nn/rb/mr