Will eventually migrate to South Africa: Akangsha Rawat

Mumbai, Aug 9 (IANS) Actress Akangsha Rawat, best known for her roles in shows like "Solhah Singaarr", "Waris" and "Palampur Express", says she has created a special bond with South Africa and is planning to migrate there with her family.

"I have visited many countries, including Europe that are picture perfect, but the day I reached South Africa, my heart started beating faster, I have some unexplained connection with that country," Akangsha said in a statement.

"Durban has a lot of Indians. I found the people in Durban extremely warm, loving and large-hearted! I go there each year to perform a dance stage show of TV celebrities that's hosted by Indians living there, who love our TV stars more than we love them here!

"I have bonded with friends in Durban more than I am close to people in India. Friends there are like family now. I imagine I will eventually migrate to South Africa with my family," added Akangsha.

--IANS

