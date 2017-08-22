Explore handloom with peplum Banarasi tops, modal silk scarves

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) Give a twist to handlooom with chic styles -- wear a peplum Banarasi top or a scarf made with modal, suggest experts.

Anupam Arya, Director of Fabriclore and Anil Arora, Co-founder at Sabhyata have listed a few ideas:

* The regal Banarasi fabric decked with a beautiful zari border is an ideal pick for this festive season. Silk has always been a much-loved fabric during festivities. Moving away from the usual saris and anarkalis, people are experimenting with Indo-western attires like a peplum Banarasi top with dhoti or maybe a Banarasi cape teamed with cigarette pants or a Banarasi crop top paired with palazzos.

* Try cotton silk this festive season. It is a blend of sophistication and relaxation achieved by interlacing sturdy cotton and silk yarns. If you want to enjoy to the fullest during the festive season, but can't compromise on comfort, this hybrid fabric is going to give you the soft silky feel complimented with an airy cotton touch.

Cotton silk tops look exquisite when paired with harem pants, alongside if we play with the colour of our attire.

* Explore the jacquard weave. Jacquard fabric has a unique varying drape-ability and durability. Woven with a raised pattern of cotton yarns, it's a sturdy fabric dappled with motifs like damasks, florals and geometrics.

It's a stretchy and lustrous fabric that can be used to explore a plethora of festive outfit possibilities such as ornate kurtis and indo-western dresses.

* Follow the trend with mashru silk. Made from a few cotton and majorly silk yarns, this fabric is a little unexplored in the silk territory. It has a silky look on the outside and a comfy cotton touch on the inside.

It has a great fall and shine which makes the motifs imprinted on this fabric emerge magnificently. Wear a Mashru silk pant and crop top to steal the thunder.

* Modal silk, a blended knitted fabric, is a soft, shiny and highly lustrous fabric achieved through interlacing modal fibres and silk yarns. This fabric is known for its strength and shrinkage resistance properties. Its super flowy texture is perfect for crafting skirts, Anarkalis, trendy scarves to add that extra mileage to your special festive dress.

* Try the easy breezy festive look with Chanderi silk. It has a sheer texture and is extremely lightweight. From florals to abstracts, golden zari borders to dual tone textures, the scope of improvisation on this fabric are infinite.

Experiment with different kinds of Chanderi fabrics being woven in Madhya Pradesh and various parts of South India.

