Fan messages make Dilip Kumar teary-eyed

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, 94, had tears of joy upon hearing some of the messages his fans sent on Twitter, says his family friend.

"Sat next to Saab and read hundreds of beautiful messages sent by so many of you. He smiled and had tears in his eyes as I kept reading," Faisal Farooqui, founder and CEO of MouthShut.com, who posts on Dilip Kumar's behalf, wrote on Twitter on Friday.

"Saab ki tabiyat kaafi behtar hai. Aap sabke tweets sunke woh muskurate rahe aur khushi se ro pade. (Dilip Saab is quite better now. He kept smiling while listening to your tweets and cried out of joy)," Farooqui added.

Farooqui has been posting Dilip Kumar's health updates daily on the social media platform.

Disha Patani to endorse laptops, smartphones

Actress Disha Patani has been roped in to endorse ASUS India's laptops and smartphones.

"I'm happy to be associated with a brand which is very young, trendy and enthusiastic, which reflects my personality. I look forward to being part of the ASUS family and its fascinating growth journey in India," Disha said in a statement on her association with the Taiwanese brand.

According to Arindam Saha, Head Marketing, ASUS India, Disha has been roped in because, besides being an "incredible beauty", she "stands for modernity, freshness, self-confidence, trendy, elegance and spontaneity".

"We are catering to an audience that defines ambitious, forward-moving, non-stop pulse of India and Disha understands the pulse of this audience well. Her vibrant persona, pan-India appeal and her confident attitude makes her the perfect ambassador for our brand," he added.

Balance between work, home vital, says 'Babuji' Alok Nath

Popular actor Alok Nath, known for his roles as a stereotypical Indian father who values traditions, says people have become very detached from their family members in present times.

The actor, who has been appointed as the face of Zedblack's Manthan Dhoop, said in a statement: "Today, despite staying in the same house, we see families are drifting away and stay detached because of over-usage of mobile phones. This independent life which today's families are preaching is not a good scenario."

The brand's latest campaign 'Manthan Zaroori Hai' urges masses to introspect modern lifestyle and focusses on overuse of mobile phones at home.

"I firmly believe in the tagline, which means... (Make) proper usage of time, for work and life at home with your loved ones, only then will you be in a happy state of mind," added Alok Nath.

Incense stick company Mysore Deep Perfumery House, which brings out Manthan Dhoop in seven variants, has cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the national brand ambassador for Zed Black. For regional markets, they have Bhagyashree for the West, Odhia star Barsha Priyadarshini for the East Indian market, and Alok Nath has been roped in for the North Indian market, read a statement.

