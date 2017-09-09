Fans complain, but come back to my concerts, says Rahman

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) Grammy and Oscar winning Indian musician A.R. Rahman says his fans often complain about the language he chooses for his performances, but they always come back and attend his shows.

When Rahman performed in London as part of his 'Netru, Indru, Naalai' (Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow) in July, some fans were left disappointed as he sang more Tamil than Hindi songs.

Recalling the moment, Rahman told reporters here on Saturday: "There were 9,000 people and 50 people might have gone. There might have been different reasons, but this (language) might also have been one of them. I have been facing this problem...I would not say it is a problem. It is a hitch.

"India is so complex, but it still works. We all have different cultures...There are people from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Bengal, Punjab and Maharashtra..."

But people need to look at the bigger picture, he said.

"All the 9,000 people bought the tickets. The same problem was in America in 2000. Then in Malaysia. They said that I sang too many Hindi songs.

"They (fans) have been very kind and after complaining, they have been coming back to my concerts so, it's fine," said the "Maa tujhe salaam" hitmaker, whose intention is do "something that is honest".

Asked about his connection with music lovers, he said: "I think when we all take up a job like being a doctor, there's a responsibility and there should be honesty."

"As a driver, if something goes wrong then I'm done. So music is also very similar to that. What we give to people should be right and make sure that that's the best you can do."

He also spoke about deriving energy from the audience.

"I'm mostly locked in my studio. We spend days and days just looking at each other. Sometimes I go out...and come back and change things.

"It maybe very boring for other people, but that's life. That's my passion and of course, when I come for concert and look at all of you I derive energy from you. And that stays on mind."

Rahman will soon perform in Delhi, where he is set to headline The Sufi Route, a concert for peace, to be held on November 18.

--IANS

