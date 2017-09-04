Fans to get daily updates on Dilip Kumar's health

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Fans of legendary actor Dilip Kumar will be updated about his health on a daily basis via social media.

Dilip Kumar was last month hospitalised for a week. The actor's family friend Faisal Farooqui, founder and CEO of MouthShut.com, will post the health updates on Twitter.

"Spent a wonderful evening with saab. By God's grace, he's doing fine. I'll post a daily update on Saab's health on this twitter account everyday at 5:00 p.m. India time," Farooqui posted from Dilip Kumar's Twitter handle.

He further shared that Dilip Kumar will soon chat with his fans over the micro-blogging site.

"When Saab has fully recovered, he will interact with all of you on Twitter. Soon. Inshallah. Keep him in your prayers," he added.

Dilip Kumar, who will turn 95 in December, was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital on August 2 due to dehydration and urinary tract infection. High potassium and creatinine levels had raised concerns that he may have to be put on dialysis. Doctors decided against it after he started responding well to treatment.

Last seen on the big screen in "Qila" in 1998, the actor was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015. He is known for films like "Devdas", "Mughal-e-Azam" and "Karma".

