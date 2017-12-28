Farhan to perform at folk music, wildlife conversation fest

Jaipur, Dec 28 (IANS) Actor-filmmaker-singer Farhan Akhtar is set to perform at the second edition of Ranthambore Festival, which is a folk music and wildlife conversation event.

The fest will be held at Rajasthan's Nahargarh Palace from January 19-21 next year.

It will showcase Rajasthan and Kutch's rich musical traditions, host conversations with India's wildlife conservationists, and offer experiential activities like heritage bicycle tours, tiger safaris, secret royal suppers, well-being activities and a food festival.

Among the highlights this year will be a spoken word performance by Farhan, followed by a live performance with his band; a 12-person nagara ensemble led by Nathulal Ji Solanki (Ajmer), Kanha Ram (Gujarat) on ektara and khartaal, Mohan (Bhuj) on gadha gambhira, Ram Swaroop (Alwar) on bakri ki masak; performances by Israeli trio Fahan Ensemble, Bangaladeshi musician Labik Kamal, international world music ensemble Trio Benares from Germany, and folk singer Rami Devi's rendition of devotional melodies that were sung by Meera Bai for Lord Krishna.

The not-for-profit cultural festival is organised by the Puqaar Foundation, in association with BookASmile, the charity initiative of BookMyShow and First Stone.

"Ranthambore Festival is unlike any other festival in its intent and its experience, and to be a part of a collective effort to showcase and revive India's forgotten musical traditions is something I cherish, not just as an artiste but also as a person," Zila Khan, who is also the festival's programme director, said in a statement.

