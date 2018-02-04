Film on 1983 cricket World Cup to release on August 30, 2019

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) Ranveer Singh starrer "'83", a film on the story of India's incredible 1983 cricket World Cup victory, will release on August 30, 2019, its makers announced on Sunday.

The film is being made by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films in association with Vibri Media and Kabir Khan Films.

"Mark your calendar! '83 will be releasing on August 30, 2019. '83 stars Ranveer Singh. Directed by Kabir Khan," read a tweet by Reliance Entertainment.

Ranveer, who is on a roll with the response to "Padmaavat", plays star cricketer Kapil Dev in "'83".

The film follows how, under the captaincy of then newbie Kapil Dev, the Indian cricket team defeated West Indies. It tracks the coming-of-age of not just a cricketing team, but of a young nation in the eyes of the world.

Earlier, the makers were planning an April 2019 release for the film.

--IANS

rb/bg