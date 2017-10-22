Film celebs play cricket for cancer awareness

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Film celebrities like Rajneesh Duggall, Zayed Khan and Saqib Saleem stepped out for a friendly cricket match to create awareness and raise funds for cancer patients.

They played as part of the Ink Cricket Blast 2017 here on Saturday.

The cause is close to Rajneesh's heart as someone in his family is suffering from cancer.

"This is a great initiative and I am always up for a social issue. This is something which is very close to my heart. Someone in my life has been suffering from it and cancer is something I've always personally associated with and I feel whatever I can do from my side, I must do," he said.

"Fukrey" fame actor Varun didn't participate in the game, but he was there to show support.

"There is always a connection with a social cause. If you combine sports with a social cause, there is nothing better than that! Cricket is something everyone plays since childhood in India. It is the biggest sport in India and to mix it with a social cause is the best thing," he said.

Saqib said "it's a great cause and cricket is religion in India".

The actor is currently finishing a film with Taapsee Pannu. It's tentatively called "Makhna", which will come out early next year.

