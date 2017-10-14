Film on 'Supernatural' TV series would be epic, says writer Ben Edlund

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Ben Edlund, who was an executive producer and a writer of "Supernatural" from season two to season eight, is amazed at the long run of the American fantasy horror television series, which features Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles.

He would like to work with the team again and says a film based on the popular show will be "epic".

"I love those guys -- Jared and Jensen. It was a big part of my life to work on 'Supernatural'. It (working with them again) would be a lot of fun. I ended up working with Eric Kripke (creator of 'Supernatural) on 'Revolution', and that was really cool," Edlund told IANS on the phone from Sydney.

"I occasionally go to events to see Jared and Jensen, and we always reminisce fondly. To work with those guys again on 'Supernatural' would be cool," he added.

Along with writing and being executive producer/co-executive producer/consulting producer on "Supernatural", Edlund also directed some episodes of the show, which narrates the Winchester brothers' monster-hunting adventures along with dealing with personal turbulences. The show airs in India on AXN.

In fact, Edlund got a place in the narrative as a character named Chuck Shurley, who was a writer and a prophet and went by the pen name "Carver Edlund". It was an amalgamation of Edlund's surname with that of producer/writer Jeremy Carver.

What about taking the story on to the big screen?

"That would be epic and pretty huge. I wonder what it will be. I haven't really thought about it. I think it will be interesting, but then they are still going strong, which is amazing. They are working on the 13th season," he said.

Edlund became famous with his satirical superhero The Tick which he created in 1986 as a mascot for a newsletter for a chain of comic book stores. He infused life into his creation with an animated show in the 1990s, and then brought it back in 2001 in a live action version. It was short-lived as the show was cancelled due to low ratings but attained cult status soon after.

After writing and producing for shows like "Angel", "Supernatural", "Firefly" and "Revolution", Edlund revisited his creation for a live-action series of "The Tick" for Amazon Prime Video.

"The Tick" is about blue-clad title superhero (played by Peter Serafinowicz) and how he finds his side-kick in a reluctant accountant, Arthur (essayed by Griffin Newman). It is about their adventures and run-ins with villains. Edlund is attached to the Amazon Prime Video project as an executive producer.

He says he "would probably try and steal them (Jared and Jensen) for cameo roles in 'The Tick' at some point of time".

Talking about his journey, he said: "Being a part of this showbiz has been a learning (experience). I enjoy the fact we really never stop learning. It has been a process of trying to find out what makes people care about things and how you get people's attention.

"I think we have the capacity to take dream out of our hats now and put them on to the screen."

Apart from TV shows, Edlund also works on his music.

"I am writing music and occasionally performing it. I have a small band although it has been a while since we have been able to play as I am busy with 'The Tick'."

