Filmmaking not just about logic says Christopher Nolan

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan believes that the art of filmmaking is more about dreams and magic rather than just logic and pragmatism.

Nolan, who is regarded as one of the most influential filmmakers of the 21st century courtesy titles like "Batman Begins", "Inception", "Interstellar" and "Dunkirk", is in India to draw attention to the importance of celluloid in the digital age.

"There are odds that one faces in the process of filmmaking... financing the film, shooting the film... odds are there in it. So, the question arises that why somebody would be interested to shoot a film in film camera which is more difficult to shoot? But filmmaking is not just about logic and pragmatism, it is about dreams, magic and experience," said Nolan on Saturday.

The filmmaker came to Mumbai on Friday night along with his wife Emma Thomas and their child. to create awareness about celluloid films and talk on 'Reframing The Future Of Film in India'. The session was attended by visual artiste Tacita Dean and Shivendra Singh Dungarpur,the founder of Film Heritage Foundation (FHF).

As the FHF is hosting the 70mm IMAX film screening of "Dunkirk" and 35 mm screening of "Interstellar", Dungerpur said: "Within 10 minutes of the online booking starting, all the tickets were sold. That proves how people are still interested in experiencing celluloid (films)."

Dean opined: "Well, the idea is surely not about film versus digital, it is about film plus digital. We are living in an era where everything is about choice. So it is very strange that we are only focused on one. We should have the choice of making the film in both the mediums."

Nolan and Dean also attended a roundtable discussion with stars of the Indian film industry including superstar Shah Rukh Khan and veteran actor Kamal Haasan among others.

Dungarpur said: "After the roundtable, a few cinematographers, namely 'Padmaavat' fame Sudeep Chatterjee and Santosh Shivan talked about shooting in films over digital, so, it seems the meeting turned out very fruitful. Shah Ruh (Khan) was also there and he shared his opinion and we all are hopeful about the future."

Living in a digital era where filmmakers are showing interest in making virtual reality films, one of the draw back that celluloid films always get is, how shooting films is more expensive as compare to digital format.

To clear the misconception, Nolan said: "Well, yes, with the changing time, there is electronic and technology company who tried to change the industry in their own terms and that always remains the same in every media. In this case, the accusation is these films are more expensive; projectionists are left to screen these kinds of films and so on."

"In last few years, we are trying to explain it to people extensively that look, it is a wonderful medium. we are working on the sideline. It is a battle, to preserve film for the future generation in the format that it has been shot," said the five-time Oscar-nominated filmmaker.

