Finding balance between technology, storytelling is vital: Abhay Chopra

Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) Film director Abhay Chopra says that in an era of technical advancement, many filmmakers focus on the use of stylish techniques as opposed to the nuance of storytelling, and so, finding a balance between the two is very important.

Abhay is happy about the fact that his grandfather, the late celebrated filmmaker B.R. Chopra's films "Hamraaz" and "Ittefaq" have been nominated for the 'Sony MAX2 Timeless Digital Awards Season 3', a digital award that celebrates the Hindi films and actors of 50s and 60s.

Asked about the advantages that the earlier generation of filmmakers had, Chopra told IANS: "Well, I think there are advantages and disadvantages both in every generation. Earlier, especially our grandfathers' generation was more focused on the story.

"Since they did not have the access to advanced technology and high-end professional equipments, their whole imagination and creative energy used to get channelised into storytelling. Finding a balance between technology and storytelling is important in the present time.

"We are growing up using advanced technology in our daily life. So, as a filmmaker at times, we tend to focus too much on the forms and techniques, how to engage the audience by making a stylish and good-looking film with the wonders of technology. But eventually, we are telling a story, so the heart and soul should be solid content."

Citing the example of "Naya Daur", Abhay said: "Like the way in that film, technology took a backstage to friendship, love story and unity of people, I think in our filmmaking too, the story should be on the foreground in sync with technology."

Since Abhay made his directorial with a remake of his grandfather's "Ittefaq", he said: "I did that to pay my tribute to him and the film...a film that I have grown up watching. I was a fan of the film. My film was not a copy of the original but a contemporary take on the original story."

'Sony MAX2 Timeless Digital Awards Season 3' has various categories like 'Sadabahar Actor', 'Sadabhara Epics', 'Sadabahar Thriller', 'Sadabhara Actress' and 'Sadabahar Critics Awards'. Many iconic films like "Mother India", "CID", "Bandini", "Do Bigha Zameen", "Mughal-E-Azam" have been nominated, as have actors like Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand, Raj Kapoor, Nargis Dutt, Madhubala and Saira Banu.

The winners will be announced on Saturday, and they will be based on the online public voting from the microsite of Sony MAX2 Timeless Digital Awards Season 3.

--IANS

aru/rb/vm