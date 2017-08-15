Fine tailoring brand from Paris to enter India

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Paris based luxury men's wear brand Cifonelli is marking its entry in India. The brand, known for its couture collection and elite clientele, will be available for the patrons at an exclusive on-invitation only trunk show here and in Mumbai.

The brand will be headed by Vault Luxury in the country.

"Cifonelli, with 137 years of expertise in superlative tailoring, brings in the perfect mix of English elegance, Italian style and Parisian chic. The Made to Measure and Ready to Wear offering will thrill the connoisseurs of luxury and fine clothing in India. Customers can avail Cifonelli's services by way of personal appointments, and by-invitation trunk shows," Shirrin Faarooq, Founder, Vault Luxury, said in a statement.

For the last 137 years, Cifonelli has been at the vanguard of the luxury tailoring establishing itself and representing the pinnacle in tailoring combining its technique, the high quality fabrics and the modern touch with its homogeneity between French tradition, Italian lightness and English structuralism.

The patrons will be attended by Creative Director of Cifonelli, John Vizzone and CEO, Erwan Camphius themselves at the trunk show offering its Made-to-measure and Ready-to-wear collection.

On its entry to India, Camphius said: "We are thrilled about our arrival to India, it is an exciting challenge. The luxury sector has a great strength, in recent years sales of luxury goods have grown faster in this country than anywhere else in the world, for what our project in India is promising.

"Our plans are to perform Trunk Shows in the most representative cities of the country, offering our Made-to-Measure service, as well open our permanent Lounge in 2018. "

