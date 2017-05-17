Five destinations to chill in during summer

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) While the sun is blistering hot, go for a break and take a dip in sea and pools. Jet off to places like Kerala and Sri Lanka where you can do this and more.

Aurvind Lama, co-founder and CEO, Travelyaari, an online bus booking platform, and Manheer Singh Sethi, co-founder, travel app Travkart, suggest where you can enjoy summer vacations:

* Kovalam Beach, Kerala: The beach is known for its shallow waters and low tides, which make it the perfect spot to take your children to splash around in the water while you soak in the sun and enjoy sea breeze.

* Puri, Odisha: Odisha has some of the most beautiful and cleanest beaches in India, a few of which are home to a massive influx of Olive Ridley sea turtles. Two things make Puri a popular tourist destination -- the Jagannath temple and the beaches. Chandipur and Gopalpur beaches are among the must-visit list when in Odisha.

* Dubai: Palm Beach, Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab and The World archipelago undoubtedly add to its luxuries. Opt for the four-night and five-day fly and stay trip to the highly sought-after travel destination.

Experience the unique blend of spectacle, tranquillity and adventure with an on-ground city tour in the morning, desert safari in the afternoon, and barbeque dinner under the stars while enjoying belly dance.

* Thailand: Thailand attracts close to 30 million tourists annually. Reason? Its sheer excellence and beauty. It is popular for its beach resorts, sumptuous royal palaces, ancient ruins, picturesque locations, party hubs, tropical cuisine, and soul soothing destinations.

* Sri Lanka: From the tranquil beaches in Bentota, the lush green hills and colonial heritage of Nuwara Eliya, to the historical monuments in Colombo, Sri Lanka has the most splendid offerings for visitors. Go for a wildlife safari at Yala National Park, where you may spot jungle cats, elephants, water buffaloes and the Sri Lankan sloth bear.

