Floral, reversible, neon: Lingerie trend for Summer

New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) In the Summer season, its time to bring out those strapless dresses, halter necks and other flowy fabrics. From delicate lace to stylish necklines, your dresses can be worn with floral, reversible and neon lingerie, suggest experts.

Smita Murarka, Head, Marketing and E-commerce, MAS Brands India, and Soumya Kant, VP at Clovia, have given few inputs:

* Floral lingerie is a classic trend that never goes out of style. Floral fashion is seen everywhere, from fashion weeks to the stores near you and they are a perfect match with spring as the designs are full of bright and vibrant colours.

This season, expect blossoms in print, embroidered, and lace applique forms.

* Lace makes everything beautiful. Intricate lace has always been a top trend and continues to be one. Adding charm and a touch of femininity to undergarments, it creates that sexy bare-skin illusion without actual skin show. Scalloped lace bras provide an elegant and classy boost to any piece of lingerie.

* The perfect combination of sexy and comfort, these are here to stay. With designer straps in vibrant colours, these non-padded, wireless bras are the best option. Enhance your oomph by using them as a crop tops.

* Invest in a Summer switch bra which is a reversible style that features a scattered summer floral printed mesh on one side and a solid summer hue on the other, offering different looks in one bra.

* Lace adds oomph while keeping the lingerie extremely feminine.

Create that sensuous look with a back detailing bra. Bras with an elaborated or quirky back work automatically becomes sexier that those traditional strappy bras. Up your lingerie game this summer with fine strapping, tie backs, delicate lace and ruffles ruling your back.

Pair up these bras with sheer clothing and create that sexy yet classy look.

* With warmer temperatures comes a brighter palette. This season bring out the vibrant neon lingerie for those dull and boring days. Add a zing to that dull outfit with this bold and bright lingerie that can act as a mood booster any given time of the day.

* High cut briefs are back and for good. Opposite to the notion of being referred as 'granny panties', these provide you with the best comfort and are the most practical undies available in the market today.

Available in various styles, from lacy briefs with high-cut legs to silky smooth high-waisted styles in dozens of colours, these provided an added benefit of giving the rear a perfect shape and definition.

--IANS

ks/nv/