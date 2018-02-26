Forevermark, 19 Indian jewellers to showcase wares at Academy Awards

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) Forevermark India has partnered with 19 Indian jewellers to showcase curated pieces from the red carpet collection 2018 for the 90th Academy Awards that will take place on March 4 in Los Angeles.

Every year, Forevermark, the diamond brand from The De Beers Group of Companies, provides a unique opportunity for its jewellery partners and, this year, the brand will highlight the quality and finesse of Indian workmanship and design on an international platform.

These pieces will be on private display for the 90th Academy Awards, said a statement.

The collection is inspired by Forevermark's Spring/Summer trend -- Garden of Wonders -- with botanical, floral motifs as key inspirations in over 30 designs. It features classic cocktail rings, layered neckpieces, and tennis bracelets along with on-trend pieces such as ear & palm cuffs, cocktail rings, statement necklaces, concept earrings (worn multiple ways) and chandelier earrings.

The Red Carpet Collection is to be showcased at the diamond Oscar suite in Los Angeles, where celebrity stylists will be invited for a private viewing and selection of pieces.

"It is an honour to be a part of this prestigious platform and showcase exceptional diamond designs from our country's finest Indian jewellers. We are hoping to once again raise the bar of global creativity with our immaculate craftsmanship and innovative designs at the 90th Academy Awards," Sachin Jain, President, Forevermark India, said.

