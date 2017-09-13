Four Tet, Machinedrum to perform at Magnetic Fields

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) The fifth edition of the contemporary arts and music fiesta Magnetic Fields will feature names like British electronic music Four Tet, American producer Machinedrum and key Brainfeeder affiliate TEEBS.

The first list of the performers was announced by the officials on Wednesday, read a statement.

"The theme for 2017 is 'laws of attraction', exploring the fine and beautiful line between philosophy and science apparent with the laws of attraction, and centred on the hypothesis that we are all connected," the statement read.

The three-day festival will be held from December 15-17 at Alsisar Mahal in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan.

It continues its collaboration with the Red Bull Music Academy for the third consecutive year, and has announced a new partnership with another contemporary Indian brand Bira 91.

This year, Bengaluru-based sample-driven and audio-visual act Aerate Sound will open the festival.

The day stage, now rechristened Bira 91 South Stage, will host names like London-based producer of Indian origin Kieran Hebden, also known as Four Tet, a live AV set by Los Angeles-based producer of R&B and-hip-hop based electronica Machinedrum and Brainfeeder beatsmith TEEBS, alongside Indian acts like The Ska Vengers.

The day stage will also host the Indian premiere of Different Trains 1947, a new audio-visual composition that will bring together the historical and contemporary cultures of UK and India, as previously announced.

The Red Bull Music Academy North Stage will feature DJs and producers who have established themselves as pioneers of a certain style or sound. This time, it will host performances from Ben UFO and Canadian producer Jayda G.

Another Magnetic Fields tradition is the sounds of reggae and dub in the desert, courtesy the BFR Sound System featuring Delhi Sultanate and Begum X in the Desert Disco Oasis.

--IANS

dc/rb/dg