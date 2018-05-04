French synth musician to tour India

Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) French synth musician Stellar OM Source will tour India for three shows this month starting from Mumbai.

Red Bull Music have a treat for the synthesizer community, and dance music fans in May as they are bringing the artiste to Mumbai (May 23-24), Hyderabad (May 26) and Bengaluru (May 27).

Stellar OM Source, who is known as Christelle Gualdi when not making music, will also interact with Indian synth artistes on the International Synth Day on May 23 at a day-long programme organised at the True School of Music, Mumbai.

Gualdi is no stranger to India, having spent time in the country in the past to learn Hatha yoga. She also played alongside late Indian producer Charanjit Singh in 2012. She is keen to interact with Indian electronic music fans and artistes on her first trip to India as a performing artiste.

"Most of what I do is to reach people, coming in a state of exchange. This trip to India is such an incredible chance to bring my experience, knowledge and learn from people having similar interests," Gualdi said in a statement.

"I am definitely curious about how Indians approach electronic music today. I'm only aware of Charanjit Singh with whom I played in Antwerp, so I'm very eager to know more, hear exciting music and make great discoveries as well as open some doors for people," she added.

--IANS

