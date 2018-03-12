'Friends-in-law' to explore another side of gay relationships

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Indian film "Friends-in-law", which is in English and Telugu, is set to enthrall cinema lovers with the story of an orthodox south Indian lady landing up in Bangkok, having to spend time with her gay sons partner.

The cast of the film, shot in Bangkok and Hyderabad, is a blend of Indian and international cast featuring Shreedevi Chowdary and Ashlin Harris.

Directed by ace Photographer Amit Khanna under the banner of HRH Film productions, the film has been co-produced by him, Chowdary and Swati Sanghi.

Chowdary said in a statement: "I am proud to be associated with such a universal subject which can bring about a revolution in the world. Though it's my first stint as an actor, I am happy and confident about the film hitting the bull's eye".

Hoping that the film leaves a mark across the globe, Khanna said "Friends-in-law" will travel to film festivals in India and abroad before its commercial release.

--IANS

ks/rb/bg