On Friendship Day, gift your friend some pamper time

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) Chocolates and jewellery are passe. Pamper your girlfriend with make-up or a session of hair spa or nail art for Friendship Day on Sunday.

Aakriti Kochar, beauty and make-up Expert, Oriflame India and Nikita Garg, beauty trainer at Be U Salons, have listed a few ideas:

* A healthy yet glamorous glow is something everyone craves for in good make-up. Buy a good face highlighter if your friend craves for a Kim Kardashian look.

* If your friend finds it difficult in blending her make-up and craves for a long lasting make-up, get her a nice face mist. There a number of options in the market.

* Dry shampoo: She keeps complaining about her hair and finds it difficult to manage as most of the time she has to rush to work? Get her a dry shampoo as it is an absolute blessing. Ask her to spray it on the roots and spread with fingers like a massage. This will make the oil disappear and give instant volume to the hair.

* Surprise your friend with a good hair spa session at her favourite salon.

* Most women love a good perfume or a mist. Pick one for her or gift her a package which also has a matching lotion. Layering of a fragrance makes it last longer.

* Take your friend to a nail art studio or a salon and let her enjoy a trendy nail art. There are various options to pick from like ombre nails, marble nail art or even chrome nail is equally alluring.

