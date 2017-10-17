FTII pays tribute to Tom Alter

Pune, Oct 17 (IANS) The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) on Tuesday paid tribute to late actor Tom Alter.

"FTII will be paying tribute to Late Tom Alter, who was serving as Head, Department of Acting at FTII," read a post from the official Twitter handle of the institute.

Alter's son Jamie and actor Benjamin Gilani paid a tribute to the talent powerhouse, who worked actively in the theatre circuit, cinema and television.

As part of the event, they played Shreejoni Nag's "Safar", the last FTII short film featuring the actor.

They also showcased Rajesh Shera's "Ocean Of An Old Man".

Alter died last month after losing a battle with skin cancer. He was 67.

Known for starring in television shows like "Zabaan Sambhalke", "Bharat Ek Khoj", "Junoon" and "Betaal Pachisi", he was an American-origin actor settled in India.

He had a flourishing career on stage, and on the big screen he has played pivotal roles in successful films like "Gandhi", "Shatranj Ke Khilari", "Kranti", "Aashiqui" and "Parinda". He not only worked in Bollywood films, but also took up projects in Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Kumaoni, Marathi and Malayalam cinema.

In 2008, he was recognised with the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour of India.

He last featured in a television show "Rishton Ka Chakravyuh", and on the big screen, he was seen in "Sargoshiyan".

