Have fun with window decor ideas

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Ditch boring curtains, and add some spunk around windows with new decor ideas in the festive season, say experts.

Manish Bansal, Director, Window Magic India, and Shreyasi Pathak, stylist from Vajor, list down some tips.

* Wall arts: The easiest way to add a new dimension to your bare walls near windows, can be done with the help of wall decor items like wall arts, that are available in bright colours, prints, patterns and sizes. To make your space more festive, opt for floral patterns and embellished wall arts that are one of a kind.

* Lanterns: Lanterns are the best way to add a vintage touch to your space. Whether your have a modern house or a cosy space, lanterns always add that much needed charm. Just hang a few lanterns near the windows with fairy lights or candles to add a warm enchanting touch.

* Wall hanging: Wall hangings always come to the rescue when you have nothing to decorate your left out corner walls. This festive season, choose to go a little quirky with wall hangings that are a little out of the box yet add to the vibe of the room. Tasseled and embroidered, sequined and in pastel shades are something you should be looking at that will not let you miss your curtains.

* Lights: Another way to decorate your windows is hanging garden ceiling lights, keeping faux planters or beautiful flower vase. This will bring in a touch of green to your home and add a colour to your space. Flowers are always a delight and to keep them near the windows will be the ideal choice to make your house more decked up in the most subtle way.

Windows come in varied sizes and shapes and each gives character to a construction. Given below are few types of windows.

* Sliding windows: With the sliding windows it is possible to bring nature into your living room while still having a sleek and elegant piece that accentuates the beauty of the room. Sliding windows are the most elegant choice for your home design.

* French windows: French windows add glamour to the interior space. They provide view of the surroundings and add the element of nature to the interior spaces.

* Conservatory windows: Nothing can surpass the beautiful innovation and charm of a classic conservatory. With their elegant lines and exquisite detail, these structures are the ultimate extension between your living space and the beautiful natural environment around you.

* Picture windows: They are best in areas where airflow is not important. Picture windows are often installed high on walls and hallways, providing excellent lighting. These types of windows provide visual appeal. If the glass area is too large, the window becomes susceptible to vandalism, and replacing glass could be expensive.

