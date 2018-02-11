Gajendra Chauhan to portray demon on TV

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Actor Gajendra Chauhan, former chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), will soon be seen as a demon on TV.

Gajendra, best known for playing Yudhishthir in B.R. Chopra's "Mahabharat", will essay the role of Dambhasura in Sony Entertainment Television show "Vighnaharta Ganesh", read a statement.

"I am portraying the role of Dambhasura -- the leader of 'rakshasas' (demons), who plans to take over lord Shiv's abode in Kailasa. I have been associated with more than 100 mythological serials in the past, but it's the first time that I am portraying the role of an 'asura' (demon).

"It's a powerful role where he challenges Shiv in his own abode. I am sure the viewers will like the negative shade of Dambhasur that I am portraying in 'Vighnaharta Ganesh'," said Gajendra.

The actor's stint on the ongoing show will be aired next week.

--IANS

ks/sug/ksk