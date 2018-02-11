Gajendra Chauhan to portray demon on TV

Indo Asian News Service

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Actor Gajendra Chauhan, former chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), will soon be seen as a demon on TV.

Gajendra, best known for playing Yudhishthir in B.R. Chopra's "Mahabharat", will essay the role of Dambhasura in Sony Entertainment Television show "Vighnaharta Ganesh", read a statement.

"I am portraying the role of Dambhasura -- the leader of 'rakshasas' (demons), who plans to take over lord Shiv's abode in Kailasa. I have been associated with more than 100 mythological serials in the past, but it's the first time that I am portraying the role of an 'asura' (demon).

"It's a powerful role where he challenges Shiv in his own abode. I am sure the viewers will like the negative shade of Dambhasur that I am portraying in 'Vighnaharta Ganesh'," said Gajendra.

The actor's stint on the ongoing show will be aired next week.

