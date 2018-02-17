'Garbage' needed a distributor who understood its sensitive nature: Q

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) The distribution rights of director Qaushiq Mukherjee aka Q's "Garbage", the only Indian feature at the Berlinale's official selection this year, have been bought by Paris-based sales company Wide.

The story of the film revolves around Phanishwar, a taxi driver in Goa. He lives with a mysterious girl, Nanaam, who he keeps in chains. When Rami, a medical student, and a victim of revenge porn leaked online by an ex-boyfriend, seeks refuge in Goa, she stumbles into the strange but placid lives of Phanishwar and Nanaam.

"We were looking at a sales agent who could understand the sensitive nature of Garbage and the need for non-conventional methods of getting the film out there. I have been following Wide for a while and am looking forward to working with them for the first time on a film as bold as 'Garbage'," Q said in a statement.

According to Loic Magneron, President of Wide, the film has universal elements.

"Even though the film is set in India, there is obviously something universal about this strong statement made on violence against women, especially in this day and age," Magneron said.

The film is produced by Oddjoint Films and Karma Karma Entertainment and Media LLP. It features Tanmay Dhanania, Trimala Adhikari and Satarupa Das.

