Gauri Khan designs sets for Cirque le Soir's India debut

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Celebrity interior designer Gauri Khan has lent her creativity to design the sets for a 'one night only' party by London nightclub Cirque le Soir here ahead of Halloween's Day.

The party is slated for Wednesday.

"We want to create an electrifying and enchanting atmosphere with vibrant colours and plush interiors. It will be a memorable setting for the performances," Gauri said in a statement.

Since its inception in 2009, Cirque le Soir London has offered an immersive experience in a range of all-encompassing sets, stages and installations. The selective club is designed for a crowd that looks for something different and out of the ordinary.

Eight of their performers are specially flying down to India to attend the party.

Imtiaz Khatri, Founder, VVIP UNIVERSAL ENTERTAINMENT LLP, whose company has brought Cirque le Soir to Mumbai, said: "We have had a very positive response to the news of Cirque le Soir coming to India.

"The circus themed extravaganza is meant to exhilarate and enthrall. Guests party the night away whilst live circus acts from around the world perform on stage. Be ready for the best in party entertainment in the most exclusive setting created by Gauri Khan."

--IANS

rb/bg