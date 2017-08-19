Gen Next designers find inspiration in Johnnie Walker's striding man

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) Three Gen Next designers Asa Kazingmei, Abhishek Paatni and Ajay Kumar presented a specially curated limited edition capsule collection inspired by Johnnie Walker's iconic striding man on the fourth day of the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter/Festive 2017 here on Saturday.

The designs were showcased as part of Johnnie Walker - The Journey show. Actor Ali Fazal as a showstopper brought the striding man to life in Asa's rendition of progressive fashion.

"Fashion has always been a strong reflection of change and progress within a culture, and through a creative partnering with the Gen Next designers, we are very happy to bring forth Johnnie Walker- The Journey capsule collection that celebrates the forward moving persona of the striding man," said Vijay GR, Senior General Manager, Marketing, Diageo India.

Kazingmei showcased edgy structured clothes with extreme detailing in leather and denim.

"Inspired by ancient warriors with metal punk as the main focus and a touch of modern culture, my collection this season shows strength and courage of individuals through various aspects in their life. The outfits portray glamour and power and the message is to strive harder every day to be more.

"Our Johnnie Walker inspired collection is an extension of my belief that like the striding man, every individual must keep walking through whatever hardships come across our path," Asa said.

He also brought 'Invincible' haute couture with his customary strong styling, elements for menswear and womenswear which were the highlights of the collection.

The ending of the show was courtesy action star Vidyut Jammwal, whose leather jacket, multi pocket pant with zippered detailing and vest proved that he was all ready to fight it out. He also demonstrated his expertise with two swords in a perfect warrior-like demeanour.

Paatni's label 'Zero.Zero' presented 'Street Alpha' -- a line of fast paced garments aimed at the contemporary man. He worked with an assortment of fabrics like suede, polyester mesh, French terry, jersey, cotton and parachute.

Kumar worked with colourful digital prints.

"My collection is not inspired, but is a reflection of my thoughts becoming conscious towards environment and society. It captures the story of fashion as a motivator of change from within oneself.

"This season's collection has seen the use of natural fabrics, khadi and handloom fabrics developed through collaboration with various clusters across India... Just the way the striding man narrates stories of personal progress, my collection does the same," he said.

