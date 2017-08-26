'A Gentleman...' mints over Rs 4 crore on opening day

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer "A Gentleman - Sundar, Susheel, Risky" has minted Rs 4.04 crore on its opening day, say its makers.

"Certain situations cannot be predicted -- heavy rainfall especially in key revenue pockets of Maharashtra and Rajasthan, coupled with theatre closures due to violence in North India held back our collections," Vijay Singh, CEO of Fox Star Studios, said in a statement.

"However, the word of mouth on the film is extremely encouraging and the film will see an upward trend in collections starting today (Saturday)," Singh added.

Made on a budget of Rs. 50 crore including publicity and advertising, the film has earned Rs. 30 crore via satellite, music and digital media pre-release.

Helmed by director duo Raj and DK, the film also features Darshan Kumar and Suniel Shetty.

--IANS

sas/ks/bg