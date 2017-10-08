Gerard Pique shuts down rumours of split with Shakira in one tweet

Did you really think it's over for the couple?

Fans of Colombian singer Shakira and Barcelona defender Gerard Pique woke up to the rumours of the couple's split on Thursday. In the seven years of togetherness, the couple has been blessed with two sons, Millan and Sasha, aged four and two, respectively.

As expected, the rumours of this happy couple falling apart broke the internet and reactions from all corners began to pour in on social media.

I want shakira and pique to stay together more than I do my own parents - Martha (@xavispass) October 6, 2017

According to the reports by, 101 Great Goals, the earth-shattering news of their split was also confirmed on Thursday itself, by the Spanish website, Cotilleo.

While the rumours about the much-loved couple parting ways were still rife, the Colombian pop-star posted a video on social media over the weekend--where she can be seen strumming a guitar and humming a romantic track.

Una pequeña pausa en mi día para cantar una canción de amor! / A little pause in my day to sing a love song! Shak pic.twitter.com/7PDQiuRBYx - Shakira (@shakira) October 6, 2017

Though it was assumed by the fans to be a defence-tactic by Shakira to overcome the hearbreak, Pique put a halt on the churning rumour mills with this Twitter reaction to the video.

The footballer shared the video on his Twitter account with love-emojis in the caption, putting an end to the saddening grapvine for the fans. Here's the tweet that will restore your faith in their love:









To all those disheartened fans out there, this story isn't over yet.



