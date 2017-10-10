German producer set for India tour

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Electronic producer Rajko Mueller aka Isolée, from Germany, will perform in Indian cities like Delhi and Mumbai.

Oscillate is a new nightlife initiative that wants to reset the dance music scene in India. Set up by Nakul Mehan and Kunal Seth in partnership with online music magazine Wild City, Oscillate will start off as a monthly party across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Goa, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

"Oscillate for us is a practical and achievable translation of our own personal clubbing experiences in London, Berlin and Ibiza," Mehan and Seth said in a joint statement.

For now, Oscillate will offer attendees forward-facing artistes, custom sound systems, immersive visuals every month but plans on developing into a festival as well as launching a venue.

Oscillate will head to Bengaluru on October 26, Mumbai on October 27, Delhi on October 28 and finally reach Pune on October 29.

For its first edition, Oscillate have booked Isolée to play a four-city tour. Giving Isolée company across all four cities will be Oscillate co-founder, DJ and producer Lukan.

Also scheduled to play at the Oscillate nights will be up-and-coming DJ from Bengaluru, Stalvart John, Mumbai-based selector Abhi Meer, VridianMusic and Moon Roots Project.

